Team news: Blackpool v Rovers

Find out who's in and who's out for Rovers' second pre-season friendly of the campaign at Bloomfield Road

8 Hours ago

It's a cold and wet evening for Rovers' second pre-season outing of the campaign, this time Blackpool the hosts at a drizzly Bloomfield Road.

Once more, Andy Fisher remains in goal for our second successive trip to the Fylde Coast, whilst there are starting berths for three of the back four that started at Fleetwood just a few days ago.

Ryan Nyambe isn't included in the squad and neither is Sam Gallagher, who hasn't recovered from a knock that kept him out of the 4-1 weekend win at Highbury.

Joe Rothwell was forced off in the second half of that victory, but he's fit enough to be a part of the squad; taking a spot on the bench.

For the hosts, ex-Rover Liam Feeney is utilised as the main experience in a youthful starting XI picked by Neil Critchley.

A strong bench sees a raft of summer signings take their place as substitutes, with the likes of Keshi Anderson, Jerry Yates and CJ Hamilton all available to feature at some point for the Seasiders on home turf.

Fans can watch the match via live stream with the following features:

  • Four camera coverage
  • In-game replays
  • Matchday graphics
  • Full commentary

To purchase a match pass, which costs £5.99, please click here.

Rovers fans should note that it is NOT the same login details as iFollow Rovers and supporters will need to register to buy and watch the match.

The streaming and payment platform is provided by InPlayer and support can be found at https://support.inplayer.com

Otherwise, supporters can track all the action across our social media channels by clicking here.

Blackpool: Sims, Howe, Trialist, Sarkic, Feeney, Nottingham, Virtue, Shaw, Devitt, Antwi, B. Trialist.

Substitutes: Fojticek, Husband, Thorniley, Robson, Anderson, Yates, Kaikai, Garrity, Ward, Turton, Hamilton, Ekpiteta.

Rovers: Fisher, Rankin-Costello, Bell, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Travis, Johnson, Chapman, Brereton, Armstrong, Holtby.

Substitutes: Eastham, Buckley, Carter, Williams, Lyons, Evans, Rothwell, Dolan, Brennan, Pike, Bennett, Davenport.

Referee: Leigh Doughty.


