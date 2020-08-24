Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Streaming service provided for Blackpool friendly

Rovers fans can purchase a match pass to watch tomorrow night's game against the Seasiders

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans will be able to access an enhanced live stream of Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Blackpool.

Tony Mowbray’s men will be looking to build on Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Fleetwood Town when they return to the Fylde Coast to take on Neil Critchley’s side tomorrow night, kick-off 7pm.

The game will be streamed live and produced with the following features:

  • Four camera coverage
  • In-game replays
  • Matchday graphics
  • Full commentary

To purchase a match pass, which costs £5.99, please click here.

Rovers fans should note that it is NOT the same login details as iFollow Rovers and supporters will need to register to buy and watch the match.

The streaming and payment platform is provided by InPlayer and support can be found at https://support.inplayer.com

Coverage starts at 6.50pm.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Armstrong's double delight

17 Hours ago

After scoring a series of spectacular strikes for the club last season, Adam Armstrong was just as pleased to get off the mark with a couple of close-range finishes in Saturday’s friendly win over...

Read full article

Club News

Full match: Fleetwood Town 1-4 Rovers

23 August 2020

Read full article

Match Reports

Pre-Season Report: Fleetwood 1 Rovers 4

22 August 2020

Adam Armstrong continued his red-hot streak in front of goal, as Rovers kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 4-1 win away to Fleetwood Town.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers confirm pre-season schedule

14 August 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm four pre-season friendlies, which will be played ahead of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Corry keen to leave bad luck behind

Just now

Corry Evans admits that he's hoping better fortunes lay ahead following a frustrating first eight months of 2020.

Read full article

Club News

Darragh named in Ireland squad

3 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan has been included in Stephen Kenny’s first Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Nations League matches.

Read full article

Club News

Corry gets Northern Ireland call

5 Hours ago

Corry Evans has been named in new Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough’s first squad for two upcoming internationals.

Read full article

Club News

Armstrong's double delight

17 Hours ago

After scoring a series of spectacular strikes for the club last season, Adam Armstrong was just as pleased to get off the mark with a couple of close-range finishes in Saturday’s friendly win over...

Read full article

View more