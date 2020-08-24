Streaming service provided for Blackpool friendly

Rovers fans will be able to access an enhanced live stream of Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Blackpool.

Tony Mowbray’s men will be looking to build on Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Fleetwood Town when they return to the Fylde Coast to take on Neil Critchley’s side tomorrow night, kick-off 7pm.

The game will be streamed live and produced with the following features:

Four camera coverage

In-game replays

Matchday graphics

Full commentary

To purchase a match pass, which costs £5.99, please click here.

Rovers fans should note that it is NOT the same login details as iFollow Rovers and supporters will need to register to buy and watch the match.

The streaming and payment platform is provided by InPlayer and support can be found at https://support.inplayer.com

Coverage starts at 6.50pm.