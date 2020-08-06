Skip to site footer
Scott selected in the EFL's Team of the Play-Offs

The defender helped Northampton Town to promotion back to Sky Bet League One during his season on loan with the Cobblers

7 Hours ago

Scott Wharton has been named in the EFL's Team of the Play-Offs after helping Northampton Town to promotion back to Sky Bet League One.

The defender played in all three play-off games as the Cobblers earned promotion at Wembley in style against Exeter City.

Scott has featured in the two semi-final clashes with Cheltenham Town, as Keith Curle's side recovered from being 2-0 down in the first leg to win 3-0 in the second encounter at Whaddon Road.

That set up the final against the Grecians, with Wharton and Northampton emphatically brushing aside an Exeter side who finished with 10 men after Dean Moxey's sending off.

Wharton is one of five Cobblers in the EFL's team, with central defensive partner Charlie Goode, midfielder Sam Hoskins and striking duo Callum Morton and Vadaine Oliver joining him in the side.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, appeared in 43 games in all competitions for Northampton, scoring four goals.

The 22-year-old defender will now be resting up and preparing to join up with Rovers when pre-season comes around.

The full team can be seen below: 

Eeqa6DnXoAYhmyA.png


