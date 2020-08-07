Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Rovers to face the Foxes in season opener

The new FA Women’s Championship season gets underway on Sunday 6 September

6 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies will play Leicester City Women in the opening fixture of the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season.

Gemma Donnelly’s side are set to travel to face the Foxes at their home ground, Quorn FC on Sunday 6 September, 2pm. 

The two sides met just once in 2019-20 due to the shortened schedule, with City coming out on top, winning 2-0 back in December last year. 

Meanwhile, Rovers’ first home game of the new season will see the Blues host Charlton Athletic on Sunday 13 September. 

It is scheduled to be a 1pm kick-off at Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge. 

Donnelly’s outfit won the only game between the pair last campaign, a 2-1 away victory in January. 

A full list of Rovers’ fixtures will be released ahead of the season opener in early September, with the season due to start behind closed doors until it is safe for fans to return. 

Selected FA Women’s Championship matches will be streamed live on the FA Player. Details of which fixtures will be broadcast, are to be announced in due course. 

Opening Fixtures:

Leicester City Women v Rovers Ladies 

Sunday 6 September, 2pm

Quorn FC

 

Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

Sunday 13 September, 1pm

Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge 

 

Click here to sync Rovers’ fixture list to your calendar! 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Fixture changes confirmed

28 February 2020

Rovers Ladies' season has been extended to May, following a number of rearranged games in the FA Women's Championship.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers to face Liverpool in League Cup

26 July 2019

Rovers Ladies will face Women’s Super League side Liverpool in the Continental Cup Group Stage.

Read full article

Ladies

Development team fixtures released

25 July 2019

Rovers Ladies’ Development team will kick-off their defence of the FA WNL North Division One title away to Bradford City Women Reserves.

Read full article

Club News

Championship kick-off times confirmed

28 June 2019

Following the release of the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship fixture list, Rovers can confirm kick-off times for a number of midweek and Bank Holiday matches.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Bradley: An opportunity I couldn’t turn down

6 August 2020

New Rovers Ladies goalkeeper Emma Bradley says she is excited to be back at the Club and ready for the challenge ahead.

Read full article

Ladies

Bradley becomes a Rover!

6 August 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated young goalkeeper Emma Bradley.

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly targeting improved season

4 August 2020

Following the announcement that several players will be contracted to Rovers Ladies this season, Gemma Donnelly has spoken about her aims for the upcoming campaign.

Read full article

Ladies

Jordan: We’re all buzzing to be back

28 July 2020

Rovers Ladies captain Saffron Jordan says the team are enjoying their return to training and are now fully focused on building on last season’s seventh place finish.

Read full article

View more