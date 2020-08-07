Rovers to face the Foxes in season opener

Rovers Ladies will play Leicester City Women in the opening fixture of the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season.

Gemma Donnelly’s side are set to travel to face the Foxes at their home ground, Quorn FC on Sunday 6 September, 2pm.

The two sides met just once in 2019-20 due to the shortened schedule, with City coming out on top, winning 2-0 back in December last year.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ first home game of the new season will see the Blues host Charlton Athletic on Sunday 13 September.

It is scheduled to be a 1pm kick-off at Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

Donnelly’s outfit won the only game between the pair last campaign, a 2-1 away victory in January.

A full list of Rovers’ fixtures will be released ahead of the season opener in early September, with the season due to start behind closed doors until it is safe for fans to return.

Selected FA Women’s Championship matches will be streamed live on the FA Player. Details of which fixtures will be broadcast, are to be announced in due course.

Opening Fixtures:

Leicester City Women v Rovers Ladies

Sunday 6 September, 2pm

Quorn FC

Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

Sunday 13 September, 1pm

Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge

Click here to sync Rovers’ fixture list to your calendar!