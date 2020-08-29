Rovers secure ground-breaking shirt sponsorship with Recoverite Compression

Blackburn Rovers are delighted to announce a new multi-year front of shirt sponsorship with leading performance and recovery compression wear brand Recoverite Compression.

Established in Australia by former elite athletes, Recoverite Compression takes training and recovery to a new level through the development of a complete range of multifunctional ice and heat compression garments.

The exciting new deal will see the Recoverite Compression brand on the front of all first team, Under-23s, youth and replica kits; and will include an innovative development partnership between the club and the company’s sports science teams, including the supply of ice and heat compression garments and an extensive technical development programme with the players and support staff.

Director Rick Delaney said: “We are truly delighted to partner with such an iconic sporting brand as Blackburn Rovers.

“Recoverite Compression is designed to enhance athlete performance at all levels by focusing on four key elements of performance – injury prevention, optimal training, increasing performance potential and recovery.

“This ground-breaking partnership will not only see the brand enjoying significant global exposure, but in a true first in sport, we will be working closely with the club, including the supply of product and technical expertise to improve player performance and recovery, as we aim to support Rovers in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Rovers’ Chief Executive, Steve Waggott, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have entered into this very exciting and unique partnership with such a cutting edge and innovative company.

“We have been scouring the market for a principal partner to fit in with our community inclusion strategy and eventually, in a very challenging market, have secured an initial two-year deal with a company that not only will be on the front of shirts across all age ranges, but will also see them working closely alongside our medical and sports science teams to assist in injury prevention and quicker recovery times for the injured players.

“Importantly, it has moved us away from the betting market on the front of shirt, which should open up new replica shirt sales across our community and also our young supporter base, who in recent years have not been able to wear the exact same shirt as their first team heroes.

“We therefore look forward to a productive and successful period with Recoverite Compression.”

Manager Tony Mowbray added: “The importance of ice and heat compression on recovery and performance cannot be underestimated and myself and the rest of playing staff look forward to working closely with the team at Recoverite Compression over the coming years, in what we hope will be a successful period for the club.”

For more information about our new sponsor, click here.