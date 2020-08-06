Rovers saddened by former player's passing

Rovers are saddened by the news of Stuart Metcalfe's passing earlier this week aged 69.

Born locally, Stuart had two spells at the club, making 451 appearances and scoring 26 goals.

He began his career at Rovers and played alongside long-serving legends Derek Fazackerley and Tony Parkes throughout the 1970s.

He would play a crucial role in Rovers' Third Division championship in 1975 during his time at Ewood Park.

Stuart departed to spend a season with Carlisle United in 1980 before moving across the pond to join American side Carolina Lightnin'.

His time in the USA was brief, with the midfielder returning to Rovers before dropping into the non-league game with Chorley.

Our thoughts are with Stuart's family and friends at this incredibly sad time.