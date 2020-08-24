Skip to site footer
Rovers RTC retains Tier One status

Rovers RTC is of 13 Tier One Girls' academies in the country

2 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers Ladies’ Regional Talent Club has once again retained its Tier One status for the 2020-21 season.

The Club has four teams, from Under-11s through to Under-16s, who are coached by experienced and qualified coaches, all under the watchful eye of Technical Director, Katie Quinlan and Head of Women and Girls Football, Gemma Donnelly. 

The Centre is one of 13 to currently hold the coveted Tier One status, with Rovers competing against the best teams from the North of England on a weekly basis, as well as in the FA Girls’ Youth Cup. 

Formerly known as the Girls’ Centre of Excellence, it has produced some of England’s finest talent, including Lionesses and Manchester City stars Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh. 

Rovers' RTC teams have now returned to training ahead of the 2020-21 season. 


