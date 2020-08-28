Rovers receive Watson Ramsbottom backing boost!

Rovers are delighted to have agreed a deal with Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors, who will remain our back-of-shirt sponsor for a third successive season.

The progressive local business, who provide expert knowledge on a wide range of legal services, will once again be promoted on the back of Rovers’ home and away shirts worn throughout the 2020-21 campaign, starting with tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie at against Doncaster Rovers.

Their logo will also be present on the back of all adult replica shirts and on the front of all Ladies shirts.

Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors offer specialist legal support in a number of areas and have offices across East Lancashire, with branches in Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington and Great Harwood.

Director Elton Ashworth, an avid Rovers supporter, is delighted the partnership is continuing for a third season.

“We are delighted to continue to support the club as back of shirt sponsor for the upcoming campaign,” he said.

“As a local firm with plenty of Rovers fans working in our offices, it gives us a sense of pride to continue to support the team, especially in the current environment.

“I’m excited, as I’m sure all the rest of the fans are, to get back into Ewood Park soon, to hopefully see the forthcoming promotion challenge.”

Rovers’ Chief Executive, Steve Waggott, added: “We are delighted to continue the strong partnership with Watson Ramsbottom.

“We have all had to navigate through a very difficult and challenging time and the fact that Elton and his team are sticking with the club speaks volumes about their commitment and the mutually beneficial relationship they have developed with the club.

“It’s great to see them growing as a business and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their continued support.”

To find out more about Watson Ramsbottom, please click here.