Rovers on the road

Ahead of the full fixture list being released, take a look at the 10 opponents Rovers Ladies will travel to face in the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season.

While Gemma Donnelly’s side already know who they will play in the opening two rounds of fixtures, the rest of the calendar is yet to be announced.

First up on Sunday 6 September (2pm kick-off) are Leicester City, who finished sixth in the shortened 2019-20 campaign, one place ahead of Rovers. The match will take place at the Foxes’ home, Quorn FC.

Next up, also to be played behind closed doors, will be the home game against Charlton Athletic on Sunday 13 September (1pm kick-off) at Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

The Blues will travel a total of 3,600 miles for league fixtures this term, with Lewes’ Dripping Pan Stadium the furthest distance away.

The 600-mile round trip was Rovers’ first ever Championship fixture at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Also racking up the miles for visits to the capital, Rovers are set to face Crystal Palace at Hayes Lane in Bromley and London Bees at The Hive, also home to Barclays FAWSL side Tottenham Hotspur, for the first time. Both of those fixtures were postponed last campaign.

The reverse fixture versus Charlton is set to be at The Oakwood, a ground shared with the Addicks by VCD Athletic. Rovers have fond memories of their last trip there, a 2-1 victory in January 2020.

Another long trip to London City Lionesses, who play at Princes Park, Dartford FC, also awaits, while closer to home is Sheffield United’s home of Proact Stadium in Chesterfield, the venue of Rovers' last competitive fixture.

Up in the North East is Durham’s New Ferens Park, where the Blues secured a first away win in the second tier.

Rovers’ shortest trip, meanwhile, will be a brand new one. Liverpool, relegated from the Barclays FAWSL, have replaced the promoted Aston Villa and play at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park.

There won’t be a league trip to Villa Park in 2020-21, but Rovers will return to another Midlands destination, Butts Park Arena, to play Coventry United.

The full fixture list is set to be announced ahead of the first game of the season.

For information on Rovers Ladies’ official travel sponsorship, click here or email business@rovers.co.uk.