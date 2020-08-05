Rovers on the road in 2020-21

With the clubs confirmed for the 2020-21 campaign, we've been looking at the mileage that Tony Mowbray's men will have to trek throughout the upcoming season.

Last term saw Rovers travel a whopping 6,435 miles in total from Ewood Park to our destinations, which worked out an average of a 279-mile round trip for each away game.

That figure was up on the 2018-19 campaign, where Rovers totalled 5,896 miles throughout the course of the that season.

This coming term will see Rovers travel 7,097 miles for their 23 away league games, which averages a 308-mile round trip per game.

The longest journey comes in the form of newly-relegated AFC Bournemouth, with the voyage down to the south coast adding up to 550 miles from Ewood Park and back.

At the other end of the scale, it's just 21 miles all in to get from Ewood to Preston and back.

Following Wigan Athletic's relegation back to League One, there will be no local Lancashire encounter at the DW Stadium, whilst Hull City and Charlton Athletic - two place where Rovers earned maximum points from last season - have joined them in League One.

There will be no return to the Ricoh Arena for ex-Coventry City boss Mowbray, with the newly-promoted Sky Blues spending a second season sharing with fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

That means, like last season, there will be two trips to St Andrew's, where Rovers played in both the league and then later in the Emirates FA Cup.

It's more than a 400-mile round trip to get to Championship new boys Wycombe Wanderers and Watford, whilst the same can be said for each of our London journeys, with games at Millwall and Queens Park Rangers both similar mileage.

There will be a new ground thrown in there in 2020-21 as well, with Brentford moving into their brand new 17,250 capacity stadium after spending the last 116 years playing at Griffin Park.