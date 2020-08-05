Rovers on the road in 2020-21

With the clubs confirmed for the 2020-21 campaign, we've been looking at the mileage that Tony Mowbray's men will have to trek throughout the upcoming season.
Last term saw Rovers travel a whopping 6,435 miles in total from Ewood Park to our destinations, which worked out an average of a 279-mile round trip for each away game.
That figure was up on the 2018-19 campaign, where Rovers totalled 5,896 miles throughout the course of the that season.
This coming term will see Rovers travel 7,097 miles for their 23 away league games, which averages a 308-mile round trip per game.
The longest journey comes in the form of newly-relegated AFC Bournemouth, with the voyage down to the south coast adding up to 550 miles from Ewood Park and back.
At the other end of the scale, it's just 21 miles all in to get from Ewood to Preston and back.
Following Wigan Athletic's relegation back to League One, there will be no local Lancashire encounter at the DW Stadium, whilst Hull City and Charlton Athletic - two place where Rovers earned maximum points from last season - have joined them in League One.
There will be no return to the Ricoh Arena for ex-Coventry City boss Mowbray, with the newly-promoted Sky Blues spending a second season sharing with fellow Championship side Birmingham City.
That means, like last season, there will be two trips to St Andrew's, where Rovers played in both the league and then later in the Emirates FA Cup.
It's more than a 400-mile round trip to get to Championship new boys Wycombe Wanderers and Watford, whilst the same can be said for each of our London journeys, with games at Millwall and Queens Park Rangers both similar mileage.
There will be a new ground thrown in there in 2020-21 as well, with Brentford moving into their brand new 17,250 capacity stadium after spending the last 116 years playing at Griffin Park.
The full list of round trips to each of our 23 league opponents can be found below:
Barnsley: 148 miles
Birmingham City: 226 miles
AFC Bournemouth: 550 miles
Brentford: 460 miles
Bristol City: 398 miles
Cardiff City: 430 miles
Coventry City: 226 miles
Derby County: 222 miles
Huddersfield Town: 88 miles
Luton Town: 386 miles
Middlesbrough: 200 miles
Millwall: 496 miles
Norwich City: 450 miles
Nottingham Forest: 244 miles
Preston North End: 21 miles
Queens Park Rangers: 458 miles
Reading: 448 miles
Rotherham United:148 miles
Sheffield Wednesday: 126 miles
Stoke City: 142 miles
Swansea City: 401 miles
Watford: 419 miles
Wycombe Wanderers: 410 miles
The miles may continue to rack up for Mowbray's men, but we can't wait for the fun to start all over again!