Rovers extend key commercial partnership

Rovers are delighted to announce an extension to our partnership with vaping giants Totally Wicked

12 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce an extension to our partnership with vaping giants Totally Wicked.

With a national network of owned retail stores, a thriving online business and representation within many retail chains across the country, Totally Wicked have sponsored Rovers’ training range for the last two seasons – and this deal has now been extended for a further year.

Steve Waggott, Rovers’ CEO, said: “We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Totally Wicked. Everyone is aware of the challenges caused by COVID-19, so being adaptable and working together is absolutely key, which is what makes partnerships such as this so important.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic two years together and there is still the opportunity to do much more. We appreciate and value the continued commitment of Totally Wicked to the Rovers cause and firmly believe we will deliver the profile of the brand by having a successful and competitive season in the race for promotion.”

Marcus Saxton, Totally Wicked’s CEO, said: “It’s great to maintain our partnership with a club with such heritage and reach as Blackburn Rovers.

“This enables us to continue to raise mass awareness to the positive role that vaping plays in helping eradicate smoking within families and communities, which gather to support Blackburn Rovers and the wider Championship.”

The Rovers players were put through their paces in the new 2020-21 training kit - emblazoned with the Totally Wicked logo - for the first time today, as they reported back for pre-season training.


