Darragh named in Ireland squad

The Rovers defender is included in the Ireland squad for games against Bulgaria and Finland

3 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan has been included in Stephen Kenny’s first Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Nations League matches.

The Rovers defender will hope to feature in Kenny’s first competitive games in charge of the senior side, which will see Ireland take on Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday September 3rd, before facing Finland in Dublin on Sunday September 6th.

The match in Bulgaria will take place at the Vasil Levski Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm, with the Finland fixture being staged at the Aviva Stadium three days later, kick-off 5pm.

Ireland will also come up against Wales in Group 4 of the Nations League, with the winners being promoted from League B to League A of the tournament, which was introduced in 2018.

On October 8th, Kenny’s men will face Slovakia in Bratislava in a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final, with the final against either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled to take place on November 12th.

Lenihan has two caps for their country, having made his Ireland debut against the USA in June 2018 before earning his second cap against Northern Ireland later that year.


