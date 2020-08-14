Rovers confirm pre-season schedule

Rovers are pleased to confirm four pre-season friendlies, which will be played ahead of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side, who report back for pre-season training on Monday, will visit three local lower league clubs, before welcoming Premier League opposition to Ewood Park.

After spending a week at their Brockhall training base, Rovers will kick-off their summer schedule away to Fleetwood Town on Saturday August 22nd, before returning to the coast to take on fellow League One side Blackpool on Tuesday August 25th.

A short journey to Bolton Wanderers, who will play in League Two next season, follows on Saturday August 29th, before Rovers conclude their pre-season plans with a tough test against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton at Ewood Park on Tuesday September 1st.

In accordance with current Government and EFL guidance, all of the above fixtures will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators being permitted into the stadium.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Tuesday August 18th, with the Championship fixtures for the 2020-21 season set to be announced at 9am on Friday August 21st.

The new EFL season will get underway on Saturday September 12th.

Pre-season schedule in full: