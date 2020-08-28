Skip to site footer
Rovers confirm Foxes friendly

Tony Mowbray's side will travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday September 5th

3 Hours ago

Rovers will face Premier League opposition twice in the space of a few days ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Having brought our Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers forward to this weekend, we are pleased to announce that a fourth pre-season friendly has been added to our summer schedule against Leicester City.

Rovers fans will be able to watch the game, which will take place behind closed doors at the King Power Stadium on Saturday September 5th (kick-off 1pm), via a live stream. Full details to follow in due course.

The Foxes, who lifted the Premier League trophy in 2016, finished fifth in the top flight last season and reached the latter stages of both domestic cup competitions, in what was Brendan Rodgers’ first full season in charge.

Rovers, who have secured victories over Fleetwood Town (4-1) and Blackpool (3-1) so far this pre-season, entertain Everton at Ewood Park on Tuesday September 1st (kick-off 6pm), before playing their final friendly against Leicester four days later.

Tony Mowbray’s men kick-off the 2020-21 Championship season away to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday September 12th.


