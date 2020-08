We have partnered with Personalised Gifts to offer supporters the chance to don the famous the blue-and-white whilst taking precautionary measures during this time.

Supporters can personalise their mask or simply put “Rovers” to show their support for Tony Mowbray’s men as we begin preparations for the 2020-21 campaign.

The face mask is fully printed and sewn in the UK, made with a double layer design and has an opening to allow the insert of a disposable filter. The filter is not included but are available to buy online.