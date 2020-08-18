Rovers bid farewell to club favourite

Rovers fans are being given the opportunity to pay their final respects to former player Stuart Metcalfe, whose funeral takes place tomorrow (Wednesday), providing they abide by Government guidelines.

A local favourite and loyal servant of the club, Metcalfe made over 450 appearances in two spells at Ewood Park, and later returned to Rovers in a broadcast role after hanging up his boots.

Everyone connected with the club was deeply saddened to learn of the 69-year-old’s passing earlier this month and his family are keen to ensure that the much-loved club legend is given the send off he deserves.

Providing strict social distancing measures are observed, supporters will be able to watch the funeral cortege pass through the stadium, whilst they can also follow a live stream of the service by logging into the details below.

Stuart’s youngest daughter, Lauren, said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone for the messages, cards and endless flowers. It has meant so much.

“Unfortunately, with the way things are at the moment, we can’t give my dad the send off we would have liked, but we are going to give it our best shot!

“The service is being held at Pleasington Cemetery & Crematorium on Wednesday August 19th, leaving Alty’s funeral home at 1.30pm, followed by a drive through Ewood Park at 2pm, then onto the crematorium for the service at 2.15pm.

“Sadly, we can only have 22 people inside the chapel for the service, however the cars will be driving past Ewood Park at 2pm for any supporters that would like to line the streets to pay their final respects. We would love that and so would my dad.

“We will also be live streaming the funeral service online for those family, friends and supporters that want to watch or who can’t attend.

“My dad always liked to dress smart for any occasion, so the dress code for those who want to is to be suited and booted. Alternatively, you can wear your Blackburn Rovers shirts to support dad’s football career.

“Can I also ask anyone that has any pictures of my dad to share them on the day across all social media."

To follow a live stream of the funeral service online, please follow the instructions below and log on five minutes before the funeral takes place:

Service date: Wednesday August 19th at 2.15pm

Chapel: Pleasington

Website: https://www.obitus.com/

Username: Faka1349

Password: 213264