Tony Mowbray was left content with another good workout for his side who comfortably found a way past Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

A Ben Brereton first half brace was followed by a late Tyrhys Dolan tap in to secure a 3-1 win on the road in our second pre-season outing of the summer.

It's now back-to-back victories on the Fylde Coast, with the win over Blackpool following on from the emphatic 4-1 triumph at Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

Played in drizzling rain and a troublesome wind, Mowbray felt his side dealt with the environment well and could have won by a greater margin against Neil Critchley's League One outfit.

“I think there were positives tonight in what was a difficult game with the conditions," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I want the team to get fit enough to play how we want to play, and that's why my voice could be heard encouraging the players to get on the front foot and to run.

“If these teams are good enough to play around us or over us, that's fine, it's only pre-season after all.

“We need to keep our foot on the gas in games because we have lots of pace and mobility at the top end of the pitch if everyone can keep themselves fit, and then of course we will be able to add Bradley [Dack] into the mix who will give us a different dimension.

“There were plenty of positives, we scored a few goals and moved it around okay."

The boss will certainly have been buoyed by Ben Brereton's individual display on the night.

The striker took his goals excellently, with his delicate dink coming after a pinpoint glancing header that nestled into the back of the net just four minutes into the match.

“Goals aside, I'm more pleased with just how hard he worked for the team," Mowbray added.

"He did the job we asked of him, he was non-stop, constantly running, constantly closing down, taking the ball off opponents, running in behind and was also very clinical.

“Adam [Armstrong] could have scored two or three himself tonight as well, he'll probably look at the footage and maybe feel he'll need a few one-on-one sessions.

“But he's in the positions and has the opportunities and that's a positive.”