Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Plenty of positives

The boss was chuffed after watching his side make it two wins from their opening two pre-season encounters

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left content with another good workout for his side who comfortably found a way past Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

A Ben Brereton first half brace was followed by a late Tyrhys Dolan tap in to secure a 3-1 win on the road in our second pre-season outing of the summer.

It's now back-to-back victories on the Fylde Coast, with the win over Blackpool following on from the emphatic 4-1 triumph at Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

Played in drizzling rain and a troublesome wind, Mowbray felt his side dealt with the environment well and could have won by a greater margin against Neil Critchley's League One outfit.

“I think there were positives tonight in what was a difficult game with the conditions," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I want the team to get fit enough to play how we want to play, and that's why my voice could be heard encouraging the players to get on the front foot and to run.

“If these teams are good enough to play around us or over us, that's fine, it's only pre-season after all.

“We need to keep our foot on the gas in games because we have lots of pace and mobility at the top end of the pitch if everyone can keep themselves fit, and then of course we will be able to add Bradley [Dack] into the mix who will give us a different dimension.

“There were plenty of positives, we scored a few goals and moved it around okay."

The boss will certainly have been buoyed by Ben Brereton's individual display on the night.

The striker took his goals excellently, with his delicate dink coming after a pinpoint glancing header that nestled into the back of the net just four minutes into the match.

“Goals aside, I'm more pleased with just how hard he worked for the team," Mowbray added.

"He did the job we asked of him, he was non-stop, constantly running, constantly closing down, taking the ball off opponents, running in behind and was also very clinical.

“Adam [Armstrong] could have scored two or three himself tonight as well, he'll probably look at the footage and maybe feel he'll need a few one-on-one sessions.

“But he's in the positions and has the opportunities and that's a positive.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

A worthwhile workout

22 August 2020

Tony Mowbray was content with his side's display after witnessing Rovers kick-off their pre-season schedul by putting Fleetwood Town to the sword at Highbury Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hoping for an opening away day

20 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says he's excited for the release of the 2020-21 fixture list, but is hoping to kick the campaign off away from Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

We know what we have to do

19 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says the work is continuing behind the scenes to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Read full article

Club News

Donny won't make it easy for us

19 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says his side will be going out to ensure there is no repeat result when Doncaster Rovers head to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Brereton: A good night all round

2 Hours ago

Two goals, a win and over 70 minutes in the tank ensured it was pretty much the perfect night for Ben Brereton at Blackpool.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Blackpool v Rovers

8 Hours ago

It's a cold and wet evening for Rovers' second pre-season outing of the campaign, this time Blackpool the hosts at a drizzly Bloomfield Road.

Read full article

Club News

Preview: Blackpool v Rovers

15 Hours ago

The second game of Rovers' pre-season schedule takes place this evening, with Tony Mowbray taking his side north to face Blackpool.

Read full article

Club News

Streaming service provided for tonight's Blackpool friendly

17 Hours ago

Rovers fans will be able to access an enhanced live stream of this evening's pre-season friendly against Blackpool.

Read full article

View more