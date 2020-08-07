Our season in statistics...

Following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign, we've decided to look back at some of the facts and figures from Rovers' second season back in the Championship...

We'll begin with the goals, and it was Adam Armstrong who finished the campaign with 16 league finishes to his name, with only seven players ending the season with more strikes in the Championship than the Rovers frontman.

Sticking with Armstrong, it was the forward who appeared most times for Rovers in all competitions in 2019-20 with 48 appearances to his name. Christian Walton (46), Sam Gallagher (44) and Lewis Travis (44) were the three players behind him in the tally.

Stewart Downing had a big impact in his first campaign at Ewood Park and registered eight league assists to his name, despite filling into a number of positions throughout 2019-20.

Downing was the oldest player (36) to feature for Rovers in the season just gone, whilst Jack Vale's debut against Reading as a 19-year-old secured his place as the youngest Rover to feature for the first team in 2019-20.

The average age of the squad last term was 26.3 years, with Cardiff City having the oldest average age and Barnsley the youngest average age.

Loan goalkeeper Christian Walton finished ninth in the clean sheets table with his 12 league shut-outs in 2019-20, finishing four clean sheets off joint Golden Glove winners Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall) and former Rover David Raya (Brentford).

Only six teams scored more goals than Rovers, who ended the campaign having scored 66 times throughout the term. Play-off finalists Brentford, armed with Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma, scored the most (84).

Rovers were awarded five penalties in the league last term, scoring four of them. Danny Graham saw his spot kick saved by Freddie Woodman against old club Swansea City at the back end of the campaign which prevented Rovers ending the term with an 100% record from 12 yards.

At the other end, Rovers had 10 penalties awarded against them in 2019-20, which was the joint most in the Championship. Nine of them ended up in the back of the net, with Christian Walton denying Jarrod Bowen at Hull early on in the campaign.

Rovers used just 27 players in their 46 league outings in the campaign, with only Preston North End (26), Millwall (26) and West Bromwich Albion (25) utilising less throughout the term.

Rovers recorded four doubles last term, with six points recorded from the two games against Hull City, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading.