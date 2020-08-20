Opening day outings...

The fixtures are released on Friday morning and we've been going through the archives to look back on Rovers' previous opening day clashes.

At 9am tomorrow [Friday] we'll know each and every one of the dates, times and venues of our 46 Championship outings throughout 2020-21.

So we've gone back in time to check out Rovers' fortunes on the opening day of campaigns.

Last season was a frustrating start for Rovers in the sunshine, with Charlton Athletic running out narrow winners on home turf in early August 2019.

Lyle Taylor's effort won it at Ewood Park late on after Dillon Phillips' unfortunate own goal had equalised for Rovers following Ben Purrington's strike for the visitors.

The previous term (2018-19) saw Rovers pick up a point at Portman Road with Tayo Edun's fortunate cross-shot earning a draw for Ipswich Town in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Suffolk.

After Gwion Edwards' early opener, strikes from Danny Graham and Bradley Dack put Tony Mowbray's side in command before Edun's dramatic leveller in the 90th minute.

The season before - our promotion-winning campaign in League One - Rovers suffered defeat on the road at Southend United.

With five debutants on show, Charlie Mulgrew's stunning free kick meant nothing as goals from Ryan Leonard and Michael Kightly earned the points for the hosts at Roots Hall.

Our last opening day victory came at the start of the 2010-11 season against Everton at Ewood Park.

A solitary strike from Nikola Kalinic was the difference between the two sides in East Lancashire, with the Croatian pouncing on a mistake from visiting 'keeper Tim Howard.

A year earlier we kicked off the campaign against moneybags Manchester City at Ewood, with goals from Stephen Ireland and Emmanuel Adebayor earning all three points for the visitors.

The start of our Premier League-winning campaign in 1994-95 didn't get off to the greatest start down at Southampton.

Played at The Saints' old ground, The Dell, Alan Shearer bagged against his old side on the hour to smuggle a point for Rovers on the south coast, equalising after Nicky Banger gave the hosts an early lead in Hampshire.

We've highlighted the good and the bad opening day encounters and we can't wait to see where and who we'll be kicking things off against this coming campaign!