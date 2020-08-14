On This Day: Happy Birthday, Super Atko!

On this day in 1968, Mark Atkins was born, which means he celebrates his 52nd birthday today.

A Yorkshireman by birth, Atkins began his professional career with Scunthorpe United, and spent two years with the Iron between 1986 to 1988 before Rovers came calling.

Rovers paid a reported £45,000 for the midfielder's services in the summer of 1988, and it turned out to be money well spent, with the Doncaster-born player going on to enjoy a seven-year affiliation with the club.

Atko was a member of the squad that earned promotion into the Premier League following the 1991-92 campaign, and handled the step up well following the rise up a division under Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Rovers finished fourth in their first season in the top flight in 1992-93, with Atkins appearing on 31 occasions in all competitions, scoring five times.

The 1994-95 campaign was of course a memorable season for Rovers, who won the Premier League, with Atkins a crucial cog in the well-oiled machine under King Kenny.

Whilst Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton may have got the plaudits for their goalscoring exploits, Atkins finished as Rovers' third top scorer that term, with his six strikes to his name.

He bagged against Liverpool at Ewood Park in a 3-2 win, and did the same a couple of months later in another 3-2 home victory, this time against Southampton.

He also hit what turned out to be the winning goal in the narrow but vital 2-1 win over Wimbledon, again on home turf.

The 1994-95 campaign was to be his last full season in Rovers colours, with Atkins departing for Wolves in September 1995 after initially beginning the 1995-96 season at Ewood Park.

Atkins appeared a total of 312 times in all competitions for Rovers, scoring 40 times, and went on to feature for York City, Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, Shrewsbury Town and Harrogate Town before hanging up his boots.

Mark can still be seen watching Rovers games, with the fans' favourite often commentating on games for BBC Lancashire.

Have a great day, Super Atko!