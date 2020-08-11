Skip to site footer
Newsham joins the Blues!

Another exciting young talent has joined Rovers Ladies’ ranks

3 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham.

The 20-year-old, who can play on the left or right side of defence, or in midfield, is an exciting young talent who will add further quality to Gemma Donnelly’s new-look side.

Newsham spent 2019-20 on loan from the Red Devils at National League side Huddersfield Town, playing 13 times and scoring twice, before the season was cut short. 

Although not in a competitive game, she made her first-team debut in United’s pre-season tour of Norway at the start of last season.

Previously at Manchester City’s Development Team, where she was part of the team that won a league and cup double in 2017-18, Newsham also spent time with Rovers’ Regional Talent Club. 

She has 11 caps for Scotland Under-19s to her name, making her debut in April 2018, against Italy, and most recently featuring in the UEFA Women’s Under-19s European Championship in July 2019.

Donnelly is looking forward to linking up with another Rovers RTC graduate. 

“Charlotte joins us from United having been out on loan at Huddersfield Town for the majority of last season. 

“She is a left-back by trade, but can play in a more attacking role and offers pace and technical ability. 

“Charlotte adds varied experience having played at both Manchester City and United and like Emma Bradley, has been working with full-time professionals.

“She is another player that I’m excited to invite back into the Club and we hope that she will add to the culture we have at Rovers.”


