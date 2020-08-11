Newsham: It’s great to be back

New Rovers Ladies signing Charlotte Newsham was delighted to make her Rovers return after spending several years away from the Club.

The 20-year-old full-back, a graduate of Rovers’ Regional Talent Club, has become Gemma Donnelly’s latest summer signing.

Spells in the Development squads at Manchester City and Manchester United followed her time at the Blues, and knowing the environment she was coming into was a factor in deciding to return.

“When I first spoke to Gemma about coming back, obviously I was here as a youngster so I know all about the Club and it’s just great to get back to playing football after lockdown.

“Coming back here, I feel like I’ve settled in well with the girls and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Newsham believes the time has come to make the step up from Academy football and is relishing the challenge of playing in the Championship for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to it, this is where I want to be, where I want to go with football,” she continued. “I think it’s the right time and the right move to develop and this is the right place to do that.

“I left Blackburn and went straight into Development football, which as a youngster is good to develop and learn from better players in the Development squad who are older.

“But now I’ve had four years of development football, it’s time for first-team football in my opinion and I think this is the place to develop more.”

Newsham played six times, scoring twice, for Manchester United’s Development team in the shortened 2019-20 season, before going out on loan to Huddersfield Town in the National League.

The defender also boats international experience, having been part of Scotland's squad for the UEFA Under-19s European Championships in 2019.

She added: “I went away to Norway last pre-season with United and to learn from the likes of Kirsty Smith in my position, it’s great to be training and playing with those types of players.

“That was the main aim, to bridge the gap from Development football to first-team and Huddersfield was the right place to do that because it’s obviously more physical in the first-team, so it was good to get first-team minutes there.

“We hosted the Euros in Scotland last year so it was great to come up against the best players in Europe. We played France and coming up against the wingers as a full-back, it was a great test, but we did well against such top teams.”