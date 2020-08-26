Match pass: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

In time for Saturday's Carabao Cup first round match at home to Doncaster Rovers, supporters can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the League One outfit at Ewood Park.

With the beginning of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our first competitive encounter of the new campaign.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm.