Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Make sure you join us via iFollow Rovers to watch every kick of the action from Ewood Park against the Darren Moore's side

5 Hours ago

In time for Saturday's Carabao Cup first round match at home to Doncaster Rovers, supporters can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the League One outfit at Ewood Park.

With the beginning of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our first competitive encounter of the new campaign.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

25 June 2020

Just in time for Saturday's match away at Wigan Athletic, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Barnsley v Rovers

29 June 2020

Just in time for Tuesday's match away at Barnsley, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Tykes at Oakwell.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Leeds United

2 July 2020

In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping Leeds United, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Whites at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

14 July 2020

In time for this evening's crunch match away at Millwall, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Lions at the Den.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Kaminski's first day

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Boss delighted to land "prime target"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his delight after marking his first move in the summer transfer window with the capture of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Read full article

Club News

“It feels good to join a big club with a big history"

3 Hours ago

New recruit Thomas Kaminski admits it's a 'childhood dream' to play in England and is relishing the opportunity to represent a club of Rovers' stature.

Read full article

Club News

Welkom Thomas!

4 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of KAA Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

View more