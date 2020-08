Rovers defender Louie Annesley has been named in the preliminary Gibraltar squad for their upcoming international.

The 20-year-old has been included in a 38-man squad for the UEFA Nations League opener against San Marino.

The game will take place at Victoria Stadium on Saturday September 5th, kick-off 3pm.

Annesley, who joined Rovers from Gibraltar Premier Division champions Lincoln Red Imps in January 2019, has nine caps for his country.