League Cup look back...

With Rovers gearing up for a home test against Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup, we've looked back on some memorable matches in the competition through recent years.

Throwing it back to 2002!...

Our greatest moment in the competition of course came back in early 2002, with Rovers lifting the trophy at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff thanks to Andy Cole's winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Welsh capital.

Following victories over Oldham Athletic (2-0), Middlesbrough (2-1), Manchester City (2-0) and Arsenal (4-0) in the earlier rounds, Rovers booked their place in Cardiff courtesy of a semi-final triumph over Sheffield Wednesday (6-3 on aggregate).

In the final itself, Matt Jansen opened the scoring for Graeme Souness’ side midway through the first half, before Christian Ziege equalised for Spurs soon after.

With the game evenly poised, Cole won it for Rovers with a fine hooked volley on 68 minutes to secure the first League Cup in the club’s history and UEFA Cup football the following season.

Dunny spot on!...

David Dunn hit a hat-trick of penalties as Rovers were rampant against Rochdale over two legs in the competition all the way back in September 2000.

Having drawn 1-1 at Spotland in the first encounter, Rovers had work to do to edge past a Dale side that included ex-Rover Keith Hill in their side.

Although Damien Duff put Rovers ahead, Clive Platt levelled for the visitors soon after, before Dunn's first spot kick put the hosts back in front on the stroke of half time.

The second half saw Rovers turn the screw, with Graeme Souness' side running riot after the interval.

Another Dunn penalty added further daylight to the scoreline, before Kaba Diawara - on loan from Paris Saint Germain at the time - bagged his one and only goal for the club during his short spell in East Lancashire.

There was still time left for Dunn to complete his hat-trick from 12 yards, before Duff earned his own brace by scoring Rovers' sixth of the night to ensure a 7-2 aggregate win.

Robbo the hero!...

Paul Robinson's two penalty saves sent Rovers into the semi-finals of this competition back in December 2009 as Sam Allardyce's side edged past Chelsea in a barnstorming outing at Ewood Park.

Nikola Kalinic put Rovers ahead from six yards before a header from substitute Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou's finish sent Chelsea in front.

Hilario failed to deal with a deflected Brett Emerton cross and Benni McCarthy scored a penalty, but Paulo Ferreira levelled at 3-3 deep into extra-time.

Gael Kakuta missed the crucial spot kick as Rovers won the shoot-out 4-3, with the Frenchman striking the ball straight at Robinson, who had earlier sensationally tipped Michael Ballack's spot kick on to the post.

Mame Mia!...

Ten years after Dunny's own hat-trick in the competition, Mame Diouf hit a treble of his own as Rovers knocked Norwich City out of the competition in 2010.

City included future Rovers duo Elliott Ward and Simeon Jackson in their starting XI, managed by a future Rovers boss in the form of Paul Lambert.

Diouf got the ball rolling early on in only his third appearance for the club after joining from Manchester United on loan, opening the scoring just before the half hour mark.

He added two further goals in the final 10 minutes, before Jens Berthel Askou scored a late consolation for City in a comfortable 3-1 win for the hosts.

Diouf's hat-trick remains the only treble he's ever scored in English football.

Baby Givet up!...

Gael Givet may have only scored five goals for Rovers, but his winner against Newcastle United in the competition in October 2011 was without doubt his most dramatic effort.

Givet was in the right place at the right time to nod home from close range in the dying embers of extra-time against the Magpies at Ewood Park

Ruben Rochina slid Rovers into the lead early on before Yakubu doubled our advantage from the spot in the second half.

Just as things were looking comfortable for the hosts, future Rover Danny Guthrie slammed in a strike from range before Yohan Cabaye's superb free kick sent the tie into extra time.

That wasn't to be the end of the action from a dead ball, with Morten Gamst Pedersen's own free kick giving Rovers the upper hand once more, before Newcastle battled back again.

The assistant referee noticed Grant Hantley's tug on Peter Lovenkrands' shirt, which allowed the Dane to make it 3-3 from 12 yards.

However, with the final kick of the game, Givet got on the end of Chris Samba's nod across goal to score with the final touch of a truly entertaining encounter.

Last time in the competition...

Last term saw Rovers dramatically edge past Oldham Athletic in the first round after Joe Rothwell's late winner, before Premier League side Sheffield United earned a narrow victory at Bramall Lane to knock us out of the tournament.

Sam Gallagher netted his first goal after joining on a permanent deal earlier in the summer, but Ollie Norwood's strike turned out to be the match-winning moment in a 2-1 defeat for Rovers