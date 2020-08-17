Skip to site footer
Ladies pre-season preparation continues

Rovers travelled to face Manchester United at the weekend following games against Liverpool and Durham

4 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies continued their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Championship season with a pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Following away fixtures against fellow second tier opposition in Durham and then Liverpool, Gemma Donnelly’s side travelled to take on the Barclays FAWSL outfit at their home, Leigh Sports Village.

The game, won by United, proved to be another good test for the Blues as the 2020-21 campaign draws closer. 

There were run outs for several of the new recruits, including Emma Bradley, Issy Dean (pictured above), Emma Doyle and Charlotte Newsham - against her former club.

Rovers’ league season kicks off away at Leicester City on Sunday 6 September, (2pm) before the first home game sees Charlton Athletic visit The Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Sunday 13 September, (1pm). 

