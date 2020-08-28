Kick-off times confirmed

Rovers can confirm kick-off times for our 2020-21 Championship fixtures, which remain unchanged following last Friday’s released list.

Our midweek away matches against Watford (Wednesday October 21st), Preston North End (Tuesday November 24th), Bristol City (Wednesday December 9th), Huddersfield Town (Tuesday December 29th), Barnsley (Wednesday February 17th) and Sheffield Wednesday (Tuesday April 20th) will all kick-off at 7.45pm.

The trip to Reading’s Madejski Stadium on Tuesday March 2nd will kick-off at 8pm.

Our Bank Holiday fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday (Saturday December 26th), Birmingham City (Saturday January 2nd), Wycombe Wanderers (Friday April 2nd) and AFC Bournemouth (Monday April 5th) will all kick-off at 3pm.

The exact date and kick-off time for the final round of fixtures, scheduled for Saturday May 8th, when we entertain Birmingham City at Ewood Park, will be advised by the EFL upon further discussions with Sky Sports.

All other matches will kick-off at 3pm on Saturdays and 7.45pm on midweek nights.

A full 2020-21 Fixture List can be found here.