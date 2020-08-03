Joe's forward thinking...

Joe Rankin-Costello admits he doesn't see left back as his long-term position, but says as long as he's getting game time he's a happy man.

The 21-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last week, ended 2019-20 strongly, and totalled 12 appearances in what was a breakthrough campaign for the Rovers Academy graduate.

Many of those appearances were part of the back four under Tony Mowbray, with JRC featuring in six of the final nine post-lockdown outings.

And whilst Rovers missed out on a top six finish, Rankin-Costello felt he stepped up to the mark well, but is targeting more football further forward in 2020-21.

“I have enjoyed the pressure because it's all about winning. Winning makes everyone happy," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I haven't really minded playing left back at the end of last season, but it's not where I see my future long-term.

“It's not as difficult as you think playing at left back, mainly because the gaffer likes his full backs to get forward.

“I'm happy to play there, but it might be different if I was in a team where we just planned to sit back and sit in a back four.

“I'd probably find that more difficult, but it's much more enjoyable when the gaffer allows you to get forward and join in.

“I'll play anywhere to feature for the first team because getting minutes under my belt is very important to me.

“When I've played it's been about doing well enough to keep my place for the next game and make it hard for the gaffer to leave me out."