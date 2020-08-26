“It feels good to join a big club with a big history"

New recruit Thomas Kaminski admits it's a 'childhood dream' to play in England and is relishing the opportunity to represent a club of Rovers' stature.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who becomes Tony Mowbray's first summer signing, arrives at Ewood Park with fine pedigree and a glittering CV, having featured in the Champions League, the Europa League and on the international stage so far in his career.

The 27-year-old, who makes the move from Belgian Pro League runners-up KAA Gent, has penned a two-year deal at Rovers, with the option of a further 12 months, to fill the vacant number one spot.

Kaminski already has three league titles to his name from his time in both his homeland and during a loan spell in Denmark with FC Copenhagen, and has high hopes for the future with his new club.

“It feels good to join what is a big club with a big history," the experienced stopper told iFollow Rovers.

"This club was champions of the Premier League once, so I'm looking forward to it here.

“I knew all about the history of the club. When I was younger I used to watch Match of the Day every Sunday with my brother, so I know quite a lot about Rovers.

"I was immediately interested because it's been a childhood dream of mine to play in England. For me, England is the capital of football. Especially the Championship, it's a tough league and a really competitive league, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"As a football player you want to be on the pitch every day and play as many games as possible. I think that’s possible here in the Championship. It’s a tough league, it’s competitive and that’s why it attracts players to this country.

"I think football in England is so passionate and the supporters play a huge part in that, so I hope the supporters will be allowed into stadiums as soon as possible. It's all about passion in England, alongside the good quality of the leagues and of the players."

Kaminski is closing in on 300 club career appearances, which includes playing all 14 of Gent's Europa League encounters last season - a run that saw them reach the last 32 of the competition.

And the Belgian believes those experiences will help him greatly as he enters the prime of his career.

“I think the best years are still to come from me," he added.

"As a goalkeeper, everyone says that your best years are between 27 and 33. They are the best ages for a goalkeeper to be at their best level.

“You need to set challenges every day and the challenge I have set myself now is to play for Blackburn Rovers. I’m looking forward to it and I will give my very best for the club."