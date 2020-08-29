Skip to site footer
Injury update: Lewis Holtby

The German playmaker was forced off with an injury just before half time in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster

1 Hour ago

Lewis Holtby has confirmed that everything is okay despite being forced off due to injury in the Carabao Cup first round victory over Doncaster Rovers.

The German, who scored the opening goal on the half hour mark in the 3-2 win with an excellent free kick, limped off just three minutes before half time, with Joe Rothwell entering the action in his place.

The 29-year-old suffered an injury-hit first campaign at Ewood Park before returning from a knee setback to feature in each of the final nine outings of 2019-20.

Athough the injury against Doncaster looked serious, the three-cap German international has admitted that he has only suffered a minor setback.

"It was very painful but it was only a cut that went down to the bone and I spotted it whilst I was on the pitch," he revealed to iFollow Rovers.

"I had a couple of kicks in the game and shouted across to the doctor that it was painful, unfortunately I couldn't carry on.

"I had some stitches at half time but it's nothing too serious so I'll get a few days of recovery in and be fine for the next game."


