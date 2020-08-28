I'm feeling sharp and strong going into the new campaign

Ben Brereton's hoping that three is the magic number as he gets set for his third campaign at Ewood Park.

Today marks two years exactly since Brereton arrived at Rovers from Nottingham Forest, initially on loan before agreeing a permanent stay in East Lancashire.

It's been a tricky time for the forward, who has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the starting teams due to injury and form.

However, a new look Brereton ended the 2019-20 campaign well and bagged twice in the pre-season victory at Blackpool in midweek.

And ahead of the start of the competitive season coming on Saturday against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, the 21-year-old frontman is hoping that his luck will change for the better in 2020-21.

“I got an injury last season and it was hard for me, so I’m hopeful that I can steer clear of injuries this term and have a really good campaign," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the cup clash against Donny.

“I’ve been here a couple of years now and haven’t really played too much, but I think this season will be good for me and the team.

“There’s a real bond between everyone in the dressing room and we know that anything is possible, particularly with the way the Championship works.

“I’ve been here two years, everyone in the dressing room is my mate and I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far.

“We have a cup game this weekend, a first real game of the season and one that everyone’s looking forward to," he added.

“We’re going into the game to win it and aim to go as far as we possibly can in the competition."