Holtby: No surprises for me anymore

After an injury-hit first campaign at Ewood Park, the German's hoping for better fortunes in 2020-21

4 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby says he's hoping for a more memorable second season at Ewood Park after experiencing the most demanding campaign of his career.

Arriving late into the the summer transfer window last year, Holtby was playing catch-up throughout the 2019-20 term after making the switch back to England following his departure from Hamburg.

Niggles and a ligament injury at Middlesbrough in early 2020 ensured it was a frustrating maiden term with Rovers for the German, but he managed to battle back to feature in each of the final nine games of the season.

And with a proper pre-season soon to be under his belt, along with a first experience of Championship football, the 29-year-old believes those setbacks will ensure a better campaign in 2020-21.

“The league that I experienced last season, maybe the not the intensity of the games, but the demands and the physicality of the division was more than I've witnessed before," the playmaker confessed.

“I think the amount of games we had, the travelling, the Christmas schedule, it was a tough season, but it was all experience that I've gained.

“I know how it is now and it can't surprise me anymore.

“I know what I have to do to keep my body fit, so hopefully I can maintain full fitness throughout the upcoming campaign.

“I think we'll have plenty of midweek games coming up, the games come thick and fast, so we have to be up for it and everyone has to be ready," he added.

“It's going to be mentally and physically demanding season, but my aim is to improve, stay fit, stay healthy, look after my body and be available for all 46 league games.

“I've gained experience of this league now, so I need to get my name on the scoresheet more and get more assists, which comes with the fitness.

“I know my ability, I believe in myself and know that when I'm 100% fit that I can have a really big impact for the team."


