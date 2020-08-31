Holtby happy to get off the mark

If there's ever a question that asks you who for the answer to Rovers' first competitive goal of 2020-21, the answer is Lewis Holtby.

The German's second season at Ewood Park got off to the perfect start against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, in what was the first competitive outing of the new campaign.

His sumptuous free kick put Rovers ahead on the half hour mark, but he lasted just 12 minutes longer before injury ended his game early.

The setback won't be keeping the playmaker out long term, and speaking to iFollow Rovers, he was certainly more delighted than down in the dumps.

"I'm very happy with the goal," he reflected.

"Johno [Bradley Johnson] was asking me to square it, Joe [Rankin-Costello] was asking for me to pass it into the area, but I opted to put my foot through it and I'm delighted that it went in.

"I was aiming for the top corner, I had to get it right and knew that if I did then it didn't matter what the 'keeper did.

"As soon as it left my boot I knew it had a chance of going in.

"The celebration was for my missus. I spoke to her on the phone when I got to the stadium and she told me that this is the time for a goal to mark the baby being on the way, it was a nice moment for us.

"I'm sure the goal will lift me, it's not a bad way to start the season and also very good for us to get in the next round."

The 29-year-old is now embarking on his second season with Rovers in the north-west, and is pleased to get a full pre-season under his belt this time around after being a late arrival in last summer's transfer window.

"Personally, if I stay fit, I know I can help the team improve," he added when touching on his injury-hit first term in East Lancashire.

"I know these early games are vital to get fitter, to have high fitness levels and to play good football.

"I want to be a big part of that by getting goals and assists, the best things you can do as a midfielder.

"I'm feeling good and I've wanted to give it my all from day one to show the gaffer that I deserve to be in the team.

"I know what I can do, he knows that too, but it's down to me now."