Holtby eager to hit the ground running this time around

“I was a late arrival at the start of last season, so I’m obviously very happy to be here for day one of pre-season this time around"

4 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby says he's ready to go and looking forward to a pre-season after arriving at Rovers too late to join in with the pre-2019-20 preparations.

The German midfielder was a late signing for the club last summer when he linked up with Rovers after his departure from Hamburg.

The 29-year-old celebrated his birthday by penning a two-year deal at Rovers in September 2019, but suffered an injury-hit first campaign at Ewood Park.

He managed to appear on 27 occasions in all competitions, and battled back from a ligament injury to feature in each of the final nine games after football returned following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was a late arrival at the start of last season, so I’m obviously very happy to be here for day one of pre-season this time around," he admitted

“The legs are a little heavy, but it’s nice to be here for the first day, a proper pre-season and we’re all ready looking forward to kicking things off soon.

“We only had three weeks off, but I still did my running.

“It was an important time to rest both mentally and physically, and it was lovely to see my wife for the first time in quite a few months, especially with her pregnancy.

“The time went very quick, we’re back now and I need to ensure I’m in great shape to start the first game of the season."

And looking back on his maiden term in East Lancashire, Holtby's hoping for better fortunes and no setbacks ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

“It was a rollercoaster ride of a first season here," he reflected.

"I came in late, I had to adapt quickly, had a few niggles and then a big injury towards the end as well.

“I battled back, got some games, got some new experiences, so I need to take that into 2020-21 and be better for it.”


