Rovers fans, get ready for the 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship season by downloading the full fixture list to your digital calendar (including the Carabao Cup).

You can sync all of our fixtures for this season and get quick links to iFollow, club shop and more.

Don’t worry about matches moving because the kick-off dates and times will automatically update in your calendar when fixtures are rescheduled.

Sync your calendar from 9am tomorrow (Friday) by clicking here!