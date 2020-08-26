Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gallery: Kaminski's first day

A first look at our new number one's first day as a Rover after arriving from Belgian side KAA Gent

Just now

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss delighted to land "prime target"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his delight after marking his first move in the summer transfer window with the capture of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Read full article

Club News

“It feels good to join a big club with a big history"

3 Hours ago

New recruit Thomas Kaminski admits it's a 'childhood dream' to play in England and is relishing the opportunity to represent a club of Rovers' stature.

Read full article

Club News

Welkom Thomas!

4 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of KAA Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss delighted to land "prime target"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his delight after marking his first move in the summer transfer window with the capture of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Read full article

Club News

“It feels good to join a big club with a big history"

3 Hours ago

New recruit Thomas Kaminski admits it's a 'childhood dream' to play in England and is relishing the opportunity to represent a club of Rovers' stature.

Read full article

Club News

Welkom Thomas!

4 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of KAA Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

5 Hours ago

In time for Saturday's Carabao Cup first round match at home to Doncaster Rovers, supporters can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the League One outfit at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more