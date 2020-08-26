Gallery: Kaminski's first day

A first look at our new number one's first day as a Rover after arriving from Belgian side KAA Gent
Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his delight after marking his first move in the summer transfer window with the capture of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
New recruit Thomas Kaminski admits it's a 'childhood dream' to play in England and is relishing the opportunity to represent a club of Rovers' stature.
Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of KAA Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.
In time for Saturday's Carabao Cup first round match at home to Doncaster Rovers, supporters can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the League One outfit at Ewood Park.
