Club News

Gallery: Heading to Highbury

The lads have gone through their final training session ahead of Saturday's first pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town

4 Hours ago

Club News

Club News

Donny date confirmed

6 Hours ago

Rovers can confirm the date of our Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hoping for an opening away day

20 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says he's excited for the release of the 2020-21 fixture list, but is hoping to kick the campaign off away from Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Opening day outings...

20 August 2020

The fixtures are released on Friday morning and we've been going through the archives to look back on Rovers' previous opening day clashes.

Read full article

Club News

Holtby: No surprises for me anymore

19 August 2020

Lewis Holtby says he's hoping for a more memorable second season at Ewood Park after experiencing the most demanding campaign of his career.

Read full article

