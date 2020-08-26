Skip to site footer
Club News

Gallery: Blackpool 1-3 Rovers

All the action in image form from the victory against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road

2 Hours ago

Club News

Club News

Brereton: A good night all round

10 Hours ago

Two goals, a win and over 70 minutes in the tank ensured it was pretty much the perfect night for Ben Brereton at Blackpool.

Read full article

Club News

Plenty of positives

12 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left content with another good workout for his side who comfortably found a way past Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Blackpool v Rovers

16 Hours ago

It's a cold and wet evening for Rovers' second pre-season outing of the campaign, this time Blackpool the hosts at a drizzly Bloomfield Road.

Read full article

Club News

Preview: Blackpool v Rovers

22 Hours ago

The second game of Rovers' pre-season schedule takes place this evening, with Tony Mowbray taking his side north to face Blackpool.

Read full article

