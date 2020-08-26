Gallery: Blackpool 1-3 Rovers

All the action in image form from the victory against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road
2 Hours ago
Advertisement block
Read full article
Two goals, a win and over 70 minutes in the tank ensured it was pretty much the perfect night for Ben Brereton at Blackpool.
Tony Mowbray was left content with another good workout for his side who comfortably found a way past Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.
It's a cold and wet evening for Rovers' second pre-season outing of the campaign, this time Blackpool the hosts at a drizzly Bloomfield Road.
The second game of Rovers' pre-season schedule takes place this evening, with Tony Mowbray taking his side north to face Blackpool.
View more