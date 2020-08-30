Friendly fixture cancelled

Rovers wish to advise supporters that next week’s pre-season friendly against Everton will not go ahead as originally scheduled.

Following discussions between the two clubs, it has been mutually agreed that the game, which was due to take place at Ewood Park on Tuesday September 1st, has now been called off.

Tony Mowbray’s side, who defeated Doncaster Rovers 3-2 in yesterday’s Carabao Cup first round tie, will conclude their pre-season programme away to Leicester City on Saturday September 5th (kick-off 1pm).