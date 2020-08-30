Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Friendly fixture cancelled

Rovers and Everton have mutually agreed that Tuesday's scheduled fixture will not go ahead

4 Hours ago

Rovers wish to advise supporters that next week’s pre-season friendly against Everton will not go ahead as originally scheduled.

Following discussions between the two clubs, it has been mutually agreed that the game, which was due to take place at Ewood Park on Tuesday September 1st, has now been called off.

Tony Mowbray’s side, who defeated Doncaster Rovers 3-2 in yesterday’s Carabao Cup first round tie, will conclude their pre-season programme away to Leicester City on Saturday September 5th (kick-off 1pm).


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers confirm Foxes friendly

28 August 2020

Rovers will face Premier League opposition twice in the space of a few days ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr buoyed by first friendly

27 August 2020

Billy Barr was encouraged by what he saw, as Rovers Under-23s defeated Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 1-0 Accrington Stanley

27 August 2020

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers U23s 1-0 Accrington Stanley

26 August 2020

Stefan Mols’ early goal proved the difference, as Rovers Under-23s kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Brockhall.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Holtby encouraged to combine skill with hard work

Just now

Manager Tony Mowbray is pleased Lewis Holtby’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared and he hopes the German midfielder can be a big player for Rovers this season.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 3-2 Doncaster Rovers

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 3-2 Doncaster Rovers

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Lewis Holtby

16 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby has confirmed that everything is okay despite being forced off due to injury in the Carabao Cup first round victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

View more