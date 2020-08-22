Fleetwood friendly available via free stream

Rovers fans will be able to watch a live stream of our opening pre-season friendly against Fleetwood Town.

The two clubs have agreed to broadcast single-camera coverage of the game free of charge via their respective YouTube channels.

The game, which kicks off at Fleetwood’s Highbury Stadium at 1pm, is the first of three pre-season friendlies, as Tony Mowbray’s men prepare for the new Championship season, which gets underway at Bournemouth on Saturday September 12th.

Rovers return to the Fylde Coast this coming Tuesday to take on Blackpool, before hosting Everton at Ewood Park on Tuesday September 1st.

To watch today’s friendly, tune into our YouTube channel from 12.45pm – and don’t forget to subscribe!