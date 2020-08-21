Fixtures announced for 2020-21!

The 2020-21 fixtures have been revealed, with Rovers heading to newly-relegated AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the campaign next month.

Rovers will take on the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium for the first time in five years on Saturday September 12th, following the Dorset club's relegation from the top flight last month.

Our first home game, after our longest trip of the season, is on Saturday September 19th against newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers, with their Blackburn-born boss Gareth Ainsworth returning to Ewood Park, where he started his playing career.

In our opening nine games, Rovers will face four of last season's top 10, as well as two of the three relegated Premier League sides away from home, in what looks a testing first two months.

Rovers will host Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest either side of the first international break weekend in early October, whilst there will be a meeting between Tony Mowbray and one of his old clubs in those opening nine games, with a visit to St Andrew's to take on Coventry City on Saturday 24th October.

Back-to-back trips to Luton Town and then our local derby with Preston North End come straight after the November international break, in a month that also includes three home meetings with Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley.

December sees seven games for Rovers to contend with in a busy festive schedule.

Our last home game of 2020 will see us host Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, before we take on another Yorkshire side in the form of a trip to Huddersfield Town just three days later in our final game of the calendar year.

There will be no New Year's Eve or New Year's Day game for the first time in five years. Instead, Rovers will play on Saturday January 2nd, away at Birmingham City.

Birmingham is one of six games in the opening month of the new year, with home games against Stoke City, Swansea City and Luton Town, an away trip to Middlesbrough and an FA Cup third round tie on Saturday January 9th also included.

We host Preston North End just one day before Valentine's Day as we move into February, with games away at Barnsley and Nottingham Forest following on soon after, as Rovers look for revenge following defeats in their last meetings with those two clubs.

March's fixture schedule see Rovers take on teams from the south, with games against Reading (A), Millwall (A), Brentford (H) and Bristol City (H), before we make the long journey to Daniel Farke's Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday March 20th.

The final full month of the season sees us cram in six games, starting with a first ever trip to Wycombe at Adams Park on Good Friday, April 2nd.

We then host AFC Bournemouth on Easter Monday, before games against Cardiff City (A), Derby County (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Huddersfield Town (H).

We end the campaign with a final away fixture against Rotherham United on Saturday May 1st, before a final Ewood encounter against Birmingham City on Saturday May 8th.

Supporters should note that all fixtures are subject to change.