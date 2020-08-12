Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Exciting times ahead, says Dean

“There’s a buzz around training, you can tell everyone wants to develop and do well as a team”

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies’ new signing Issy Dean says she has settled in well to life at the Club and is looking forward to the season ahead.

The 19-year-old centre-back has already linked up with her new teammates during pre-season training, as the squad prepares for the start of the Championship on 5/6 September. 

And the former Everton Academy player is enjoying the atmosphere that has been created within the squad. 

“It’s exciting times,” Dean commented. “There’s a buzz around training, you can tell everyone wants to develop and do well as a team.

“I think Everton developed me hugely from when I first joined the Development team to leaving now. 

“But I’ve heard a lot of good things about this Club so I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Coming from Academy football, Dean admits it will be a different environment to step up into tier two of the women’s game, but it is a test she is relishing. 

“I think it will be a big challenge but hopefully I can get used to it,” she continued. “I want to establish myself in the team and get used to playing at Championship level. 

“It’s more of a physical game, which is my kind of style really. Hopefully I can bring a physical presence to the team, I also like playing out from the back as well and keeping the ball.” 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Dean is a Blue!

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of central defender Isobel Dean.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham joins the Blues!

11 August 2020

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham.

Read full article

Ladies

Knight signs!

26 March 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Sheffield FC’s Hope Knight on a dual registration contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Brooks makes Rovers return!

10 August 2020

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce the signing of goalkeeper Alex Brooks, following the expiry of her contract at Birmingham City.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Dean is a Blue!

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of central defender Isobel Dean.

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle relishing new challenge

9 Hours ago

New signing Emma Doyle says she is excited to experience Championship football with Rovers, as the new season draws closer.

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle signs for Rovers

9 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce the capture of young midfielder Emma Doyle.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham: It’s great to be back

11 August 2020

New Rovers Ladies signing Charlotte Newsham was delighted to make her Rovers return after spending several years away from the Club.

Read full article

View more