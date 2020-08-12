Exciting times ahead, says Dean

Rovers Ladies’ new signing Issy Dean says she has settled in well to life at the Club and is looking forward to the season ahead.

The 19-year-old centre-back has already linked up with her new teammates during pre-season training, as the squad prepares for the start of the Championship on 5/6 September.

And the former Everton Academy player is enjoying the atmosphere that has been created within the squad.

“It’s exciting times,” Dean commented. “There’s a buzz around training, you can tell everyone wants to develop and do well as a team.

“I think Everton developed me hugely from when I first joined the Development team to leaving now.

“But I’ve heard a lot of good things about this Club so I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Coming from Academy football, Dean admits it will be a different environment to step up into tier two of the women’s game, but it is a test she is relishing.

“I think it will be a big challenge but hopefully I can get used to it,” she continued. “I want to establish myself in the team and get used to playing at Championship level.

“It’s more of a physical game, which is my kind of style really. Hopefully I can bring a physical presence to the team, I also like playing out from the back as well and keeping the ball.”