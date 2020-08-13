Skip to site footer
Club News

Everything you need to go back to school!

There's plenty of stock available to get your little Rover ready to head back into the classroom!

4 Hours ago

From the Roverstore and straight into the classrooms, we have everything a young Rover needs ahead of their return to school!

We've got backpacks, wallets, coats and much more available in the Roverstore, with plenty of stock available to get your youngster ready for a return.

Both our Rovers Junior Lee Quilted Jackets and Rovers Junior Dahl Jackets have been reduced to just £20, whilst dinner money can be kept in either of our Rovers branded wallets that start at only £8.

Furthermore, bagging a Rovers backpack costs as little as £10.

To browse the full selection, check out the Roverstore by clicking here.


