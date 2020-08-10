Enjoying football the key, says Brooks

Goalkeeper Alex Brooks says she is looking forward to getting back on the pitch following her summer return to Rovers Ladies.

The 25-year-old played four league games for Rovers at the start of the 2018-19 season before going on to feature for Sheffield United in tier two and then Birmingham City in the WSL.

She praised the atmosphere that has been created within the Club, one that she remembers well from her last spell at Rovers.

“It’s a nice feeling, it’s still the same as when I left, a positive environment, which is what I wanted to come back to,” Brooks revealed.

“I just wanted to enjoy the game again. It’s a competitive environment here, but also an enjoyable environment, where everyone is working towards the same goal, everyone knows what that goal is and everyone helps each other to get there.

“It’s a real team spirit, that’s what the players and the Club represent. The players that are still here are ones that have been here for quite a few seasons and I’m looking forward to be back playing with them.”

Brooks believes she is coming back into a league that has only improved since her last appearance, whilst training in a professional environment means the shot-stopper is returning as an all-round better player.

“It’s a really good league to be in, there are challenging aspects,” she added. “Obviously since I left and went to Birmingham, it’s got even better.

“The quality is better, the standard is better, the tempo and everything else, so I’m really excited to get back into it and hopefully get on the pitch.

“It’s different (in the WSL), there are obviously different aspects. But if anything, it’s made that little bit sharper and given me more knowledge.

“The experiences, whether it was positive or negative, they are all learning curves. So altogether it was a really positive outcome.”