Embley makes Rovers move

Pacy winger Leah Embley joins Gemma Donnelly’s squad for the 2020-21 season

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of former Fylde Women winger Leah Embley.

The 24-year-old joins the Club following a short spell with the Coasters, in which she played three times in the National League before the 2019-20 season was cut short. 

Embley had started the season at fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town, where she scored four goals in 15 appearances for the Terriers. 

Back in 2018-19, Embley featured in every game for newly promoted Burnley Women, who won the Division One North title at the first attempt. 

The midfielder’s nine goals and 13 Player of the Match awards in 28 games led to her picking up the FA WNL Division One Player of the Season award at the end of that campaign.  

Gemma Donnelly shared her thoughts on Rovers' new signing: “Leah has worked incredibly hard over the summer to best position herself for Championship football.

“She has impressed me over her several weeks of trials and whilst she understands the demand from us to continue to improve, she has a real determination to want to cement a regular starting place. 

“Her work ethic and attitude has been fantastic and I look forward to working with Leah this season.”


