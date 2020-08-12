Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Doyle signs for Rovers

Another new addition has joined Rovers Ladies' squad

9 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce the capture of young midfielder Emma Doyle.

Doyle joins the Blues following time at Barclays FA Women’s Super League side Everton, as part of their Academy team.

After joining at the age of 12, the midfielder graduated from Everton's Regional Talent Club and moved into academy football. 

She started all 15 of Everton's games in the FA WSL Academy League in 2019-20, scoring once, following on from her 38 appearances at that level in the previous four campaigns. 

The 20-year-old also made her first-team league debut with the Merseyside outfit, as a substitute, during the 2017-18 season.

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly says she is excited to starting working with another young talent. 

“Emma has been at Everton for a number of years having progressed through the RTC into their Academy. 

“She had trained in and around their first-team and is going to be an attacking prospect who will add competition into our midfield. 

“Emma is able to play in a number four or number eight position and is technically excellent. She now must prove herself at Championship level.”

Great to have you onboard, Emma!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Doyle relishing new challenge

9 Hours ago

New signing Emma Doyle says she is excited to experience Championship football with Rovers, as the new season draws closer.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham joins the Blues!

11 August 2020

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham.

Read full article

Ladies

Exciting times ahead, says Dean

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies’ new signing Issy Dean says she has settled in well to life at the Club and is looking forward to the season ahead.

Read full article

Ladies

Knight signs!

26 March 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Sheffield FC’s Hope Knight on a dual registration contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Exciting times ahead, says Dean

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies’ new signing Issy Dean says she has settled in well to life at the Club and is looking forward to the season ahead.

Read full article

Ladies

Dean is a Blue!

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of central defender Isobel Dean.

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle relishing new challenge

9 Hours ago

New signing Emma Doyle says she is excited to experience Championship football with Rovers, as the new season draws closer.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham: It’s great to be back

11 August 2020

New Rovers Ladies signing Charlotte Newsham was delighted to make her Rovers return after spending several years away from the Club.

Read full article

View more