Doyle signs for Rovers

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce the capture of young midfielder Emma Doyle.

Doyle joins the Blues following time at Barclays FA Women’s Super League side Everton, as part of their Academy team.

After joining at the age of 12, the midfielder graduated from Everton's Regional Talent Club and moved into academy football.

She started all 15 of Everton's games in the FA WSL Academy League in 2019-20, scoring once, following on from her 38 appearances at that level in the previous four campaigns.

The 20-year-old also made her first-team league debut with the Merseyside outfit, as a substitute, during the 2017-18 season.

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly says she is excited to starting working with another young talent.

“Emma has been at Everton for a number of years having progressed through the RTC into their Academy.

“She had trained in and around their first-team and is going to be an attacking prospect who will add competition into our midfield.

“Emma is able to play in a number four or number eight position and is technically excellent. She now must prove herself at Championship level.”

Great to have you onboard, Emma!