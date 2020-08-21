Skip to site footer
Fixture News

Download your fixtures wallpaper!

Make sure you know our schedule throughout the 2020-21 campaign...

1 Hour ago

The fixtures are out, the venues have been confirmed, but you may need a little reminder of who, where and when throughout the 2020-21.

Because of that, we've ensured that you'll know about every fixture everywhere you go.

You can download our two wallpapers and ensure that whether you're sitting at the computer at work, or on the move with your phone and tablet, you'll know all the information needed for the upcoming campaign!

Click here to download your desktop wallpaper.

Click here to download your wallpaper for your phone.


Sync the fixtures!

3 Hours ago

Rovers fans, get ready for the 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship season by downloading the full fixture list to your digital calendar (including the Carabao Cup).

Fixtures announced for 2020-21!

4 Hours ago

The 2020-21 fixtures have been revealed, with Rovers heading to newly-relegated AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the campaign next month.

2020-21 season dates confirmed!

13 August 2020

The 2020-21 season dates across the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy have been confirmed, with the Carabao Cup officially kicking off the EFL season with an action-packed month of cup...

EFL confirm season 2020-21 start date

24 July 2020

The EFL can confirm that the 2020-21 season will get underway across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two on the weekend of 12th September.

