Donny date confirmed

Rovers will host Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup first round on Saturday August 29th

6 Hours ago

Rovers can confirm the date of our Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

Due to several Rovers players being selected for international duty in early September, the game will take place at Ewood Park on Saturday August 29th (kick-off 3pm).

Should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes, then the tie will be decided by penalties.

As a result, our pre-season friendly away to Bolton Wanderers, which was scheduled to take place on that date, has now been cancelled.

Rovers get their pre-season campaign underway at Fleetwood Town tomorrow (1pm), before visiting Blackpool on Tuesday August 25th (7pm).

The Carabao Cup tie will now follow on August 29th, before Rovers welcome Premier League outfit Everton to Ewood Park on Tuesday September 1st (6pm).

The 2020-21 Championship campaign sees Rovers travel to AFC Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season.


