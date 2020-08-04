Donnelly targeting improved season

Following the announcement that several players will be contracted to Rovers Ladies this season, Gemma Donnelly has spoken about her aims for the upcoming campaign.

The Blues finished seventh in their maiden Championship campaign, which was cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

And the 2020-21 season presents an opportunity to build on that achievement, according to Donnelly.

“We’re really clear on where we are going after last season,” the Rovers Ladies manager said.

“We obviously know our points-per-game total (PPG) from last season, we looked at where we finished and we’ve analysed all the stats.

“We want small strides to make sure that we are making an improvement on that for this season. We’re not expecting to go into the Championship to win it at this stage, because I think that would be too much, too soon.

“We want to, first of all, survive for another season. But more than that, we want to finish higher than we did last season and have a better PPG record as well.”

Rovers’ squad is taking shape, as several players have committed to another year in blue and white, while new additions are set to come in before the campaign gets underway in early September.

That includes five players who have been re-signed on a contract basis, for the first time, and Donnelly thanked the Club for their support in making it happen.

“It’s massive, it’s a huge step forward for us [to contract players],” she added.

“The Club were really clear when we entered the Championship that they wanted to make sure there was sustainability in Blackburn Rovers Ladies and within what we are trying to achieve.

“Last season we started with a method to ensure that we were able to manage our finances accordingly.

“Then this year we have pushed on again in order to secure the services of a number of players, by offering contracts, so that’s a small step for next season.

“We are doing it in small steps and that way we’ll ensure we can, for this season and moving forwards, have a regular core of players in and around the group, learning and teaching the new players that come in.

“It just shows where we’re going and the intent from the Football Club in terms of doing things properly. We want to be sustainable and finances play a huge part in that.

“I’m eternally grateful to the Club for that investment.”

Rovers Ladies will learn who their first opponents of the 2020-21 season are at 11am on Friday 7 August.