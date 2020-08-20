Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Delighted to be here

“I’ve really enjoyed training and meeting the girls and I just can’t wait to get going this season”

Just now

Leah Embley says she is itching for the league to get started following her summer move to the Blues for the 2020-21 season.

The winger joins as Gemma Donnelly’s seventh signing, ahead of Rovers’ second season in the FA Women’s Championship.

After predominately playing in the National League divisions for the likes of Fylde, Huddersfield and Burnley, the 24-year-old feels she is now ready to test herself at a higher level.

“It’s so good, I’ve worked so hard over the last few months to get a shot in the Women’s Championship,” Embley said in her first interview since joining the Blues. 

“I’m just delighted and really glad to be here. It’s probably the longest I’ve been without a ball for about 15 years (during lockdown), so it’s good to be back playing. 

“I’m feeling confident. I’ve really enjoyed training and meeting the girls and I just can’t wait to get going this season.

“Rovers had quite a good season for their first in this league and I think now is the right time for me to make the step up and challenge myself in the Championship, so I’m really excited to get started. 

“I just want to bring something different to the team and hopefully chip in with a few goals as well,” she added. 

Rovers’ 2020-21 campaign kicks off with a behind closed doors fixture away to Leicester City Women on Sunday 6 September, 2pm. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Embley makes Rovers move

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of former Fylde Women winger Leah Embley.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham joins the Blues!

11 August 2020

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham.

Read full article

Ladies

Exciting times ahead, says Dean

12 August 2020

Rovers Ladies’ new signing Issy Dean says she has settled in well to life at the Club and is looking forward to the season ahead.

Read full article

Ladies

Knight signs!

26 March 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Sheffield FC’s Hope Knight on a dual registration contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Embley makes Rovers move

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of former Fylde Women winger Leah Embley.

Read full article

Ladies

An amazing opportunity, says Boydell

17 August 2020

New Rovers recruit Meg Boydell is ready to grab her opportunity with both hands as she aims to cement a place in the team.

Read full article

Ladies

Boydell on board!

17 August 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Liverpool Academy graduate Meg Boydell.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies pre-season preparation continues

17 August 2020

Rovers Ladies continued their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Championship season with a pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

View more