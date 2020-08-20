Delighted to be here

Leah Embley says she is itching for the league to get started following her summer move to the Blues for the 2020-21 season.

The winger joins as Gemma Donnelly’s seventh signing, ahead of Rovers’ second season in the FA Women’s Championship.

After predominately playing in the National League divisions for the likes of Fylde, Huddersfield and Burnley, the 24-year-old feels she is now ready to test herself at a higher level.

“It’s so good, I’ve worked so hard over the last few months to get a shot in the Women’s Championship,” Embley said in her first interview since joining the Blues.

“I’m just delighted and really glad to be here. It’s probably the longest I’ve been without a ball for about 15 years (during lockdown), so it’s good to be back playing.

“I’m feeling confident. I’ve really enjoyed training and meeting the girls and I just can’t wait to get going this season.

“Rovers had quite a good season for their first in this league and I think now is the right time for me to make the step up and challenge myself in the Championship, so I’m really excited to get started.

“I just want to bring something different to the team and hopefully chip in with a few goals as well,” she added.

Rovers’ 2020-21 campaign kicks off with a behind closed doors fixture away to Leicester City Women on Sunday 6 September, 2pm.